Hina Khan Calls-Off Post-Wedding Celebration With Paparazzi In Wake Of Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, sharing a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony she captioned the post, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

On Thursday, June 12, Hina announced that she would be hosting a special party for the paparazzi to celebrate her wedding. However, a day later, she revealed that the celebration had to be called off due to the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad.

In the video published on renowned paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, account handle, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress is seen apologizing to the fans and paparazzi, she said, "Ek bohot hi important baat hai. Kal maine aap sabko aane ke liye kaha tha, humne socha tha ki ek chhota sa celebration rakhenge. Lekin kal jo bhi hua, woh bohot hi dukhad ek tragedy thi. Mujhe nahi lagta ki humein is waqt koi celebration karna chahiye. Toh hum ise postpone kar rahe hain, aur next time karenge. Sorry."

Watch The Video Here:

The decision to delay came after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that happened on Thursday, June 12, the flight was carrying 242 people. In a statement, Air India confirmed that the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff and added that there are 241 confirmed fatalities, with the sole survivor.

Among the dead include Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Travel Influencer, Air India Cabin Crew Roshni Songhare, Actor Vikrant Massey's family friend's son, Clive Kunder who was also the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been together for over a decade, exchanging vows in a celebration filled with love, meaning, and elegance, captioning the video, "These are not Vows, they are our reality. This is our commitment, this is our belief. This is what makes us HiRo. One Unit, One Goal, One Bond."