Hina Khan Finds It ‘Hard To Keep Going,' Opens Up About Recovery Challenges After Major Surgery

Mumbai: Television actress Hina Khan has opened up about the challenges she’s facing after undergoing a major surgery.

The actress, known for her roles in shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” has shared how difficult it has been for her to keep going through this tough recovery phase. In her latest Instagram post, Hina revealed the physical and emotional hurdles she's dealing with as she works toward regaining her strength.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khan shared a series of her photos from the gym and captioned it, “Level up Hon..One Day At A Time..It’s so so hard to keep going, especially after a major major surgery.. But we ain’t giving up coz she’s a hustler It’s a lot of hard work, Dua Please #ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #BeKind #SpreadLove #gratitude.”

In the photos, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant can be seen sitting and striking different poses for the camera. In her previous post, she flaunted her radiation burns from the cancer treatment. Alongside the photos, she penned a note that read, “Radiated skin scars...Also called Radiation burns...It's ok, the marks will likely fade away over time and we will get through this...There are thousands beautiful things waiting for you my girls...Belief, strength, faith, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared.”

On February 25, during an event, Hina Khan revealed to the media and informed them that her chemotherapy and surgery are over. “My chemo and surgery are also over. I am on another treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapy. Everything is going fun,” she said.

In June 2024, Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis, sharing an Instagram post in which she expressed her determination to face the battle head-on.

In recent weeks, Hina Khan has been making headlines following accusations from actress and cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan, who alleges that Hina lied about her medical condition. Rozlyn took to Instagram to share her alleged medical reports, accusing her of exaggerating the severity of her cancer diagnosis.