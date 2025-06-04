Hina Khan Gets Married To Longtime Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal- Check First Pics

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. The announcement came as a pleasant surprise to her fans.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen signing their marriage registration papers—opting for a civil ceremony instead of a traditional one.

Hina and Rocky had been dating for more than 10 years and have stood by each other through thick and thin.

In the wedding photos, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress radiated fairy-tale vibes in a Manish Malhotra sari and stunning jewelry, glowing as a bride. Rocky chose a simple white chikankari kurta by the same designer for the ceremony, which was held at their home with only close friends and family in attendance.

The post read:“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, and our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, and our hope, and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband.”

The duo met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played Akshara and Rocky worked as the supervising producer. They made their relationship public in 2017.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. She has been battling breast cancer since June 2024 and has remained positive, using her platform to spread hope and strength.