Hina Khan Gives Big Shout Out To Cancer Warrior Shikha Singh Who Danced Through Her Chemotherapy - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who is battling Stage 3 Breast Cancer, recently shared a reel on her Instagram Story, giving a big shout out to Shikha Singh - who can be seen dancing through her chemotherapy session. Hina showered her praises on her and complemented her for showing courage amida grave health crisis.

The video clip shared by the actress was originally posted by famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, showing Shikha dancing beautifully to the iconic song Ami Je Tomar, while undergoing cancer treatment. Hina praised the fellow Cancer Warrior and wrote: "You see what you want to see. She danced through her chemotherapy—WOW. For every individual fighter, motivation comes from a different source. For some, it’s going to office; for some, it’s being able to dance, and for some, cooking for their children. And for some, nothing makes sense, they just want to sail through it silently. And all of us are fair to decide what works for us. Blessings and kudos to this brave woman. I see you, your strength, and your spirit. Salute!"

Many commented on Viral's Instagram post, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who wrote: 'May God Bless This Beautiful Woman, Praying For Her.'

Hina Khan has been vocal about her illness and chemo treatment. She keeps updating fans on social media, with many hailing her fighting spirit against the deadly Cancer. Fans are hoping for her quick recovery.

On the work front, Hina, who is currently fighting breast cancer, is making a return to the screen with 'Grihalaxmi', which centers around power and survival. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.