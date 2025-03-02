Hina Khan Observes Ramadan While Recovering From Surgery, Shares Inspiring Fitness Journey

Mumbai: Ramadan is here and despite facing several health challenges, actress Hina Khan has also decided to fast this holy month. She used social media to share her Ramadan routine with the netizens.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip of her latest workout session. Hina Khan revealed that she is trying to keep up with her daily routine while fasting. "Trying to keep up with my daily routine...Go slow and take it easy.. Ramadan Day 1...Howz the josh guyysss", she wrote.

She further asked her InstaFam, "Are you fasting? Well I am, Alhamdullilah."

Yesterday, Hina Khan revealed that she found it ‘hard to keep going’ after undergoing major surgery. She disclosed that it has been difficult for her to keep going through this tough recovery phase.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan dropped a series of photos from her gym diaries, and wrote, “Level up Hon..One Day At A Time..It’s so so hard to keep going, especially after a major major surgery.. But we ain’t giving up coz she’s a hustler It’s a lot of hard work, Dua Please #ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #BeKind #SpreadLove #gratitude.”

During her previous social media post, Hina Khan was seen flaunting her radiation burns from the cancer treatment. Her post was accompanied by a note that read, “Radiated skin scars...Also called Radiation burns...It's ok, the marks will likely fade away over time and we will get through this...There are thousands beautiful things waiting for you my girls...Belief, strength, faith, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared.”

Additionally, Hina Khan informed during an event that her chemotherapy and surgery are over, and she is presently undergoing immunotherapy. “My chemo and surgery are also over. I am on another treatment right now. I am taking my immunotherapy. Everything is going fun", the diva stated.