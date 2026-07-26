Hina Khan praises former rival Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp, leaves Bigg Boss fans stunned

Mumbai: Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's reunion on 'Lock Upp' came with an unexpected twist as Hina, who was once Shilpa's biggest rival on Bigg Boss 11, praised her game on the reality show.
The two actors, who had a tense equation during their time on 'Bigg Boss 11,' came face-to-face again on 'Lock Upp Season 2.' While Shilpa is a contestant on the show, Hina appeared as a special guest.
During her appearance, Hina interacted with the five unsafe contestants and advised them to become "kingmakers" by supporting the right person. Hina also told the contestants not to be scared of Shilpa or simply make her journey easier by giving her everything. When Uorfi Javed asked Hina if she was talking about allowing Shilpa to climb the ladder, Hina agreed and praised her strategy. "I want to give it to her; she is a very, very smart player," Hina said.
Hina's comments came as a surprise to fans, given the equation she shared with Shilpa during Bigg Boss 11. Their rivalry was one of the talking points of the season, with the two often arguing and taking digs at each other.
While Shilpa went on to win Bigg Boss 11, Hina finished as the runner-up.
Their latest interaction on Lock Upp also caught the attention of viewers, with fans reacting to Hina's praise for her former rival. One fan wrote, "People expected a fight from them, but both of them complimented each other." Another asked, "Rivalry over?" while another called Shilpa "the best."
New episodes of Lock Upp Season 2 are streaming on Netflix at 8 PM from Saturday to Thursday.
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