Hina Khan praises former rival Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp, leaves Bigg Boss fans stunned

During her appearance, Hina interacted with the five unsafe contestants and advised them to become "kingmakers" by supporting the right person. Hina also told the contestants not to be scared of Shilpa or simply make her journey easier by giving her everything. When Uorfi Javed asked Hina if she was talking about allowing Shilpa to climb the ladder, Hina agreed and praised her strategy. "I want to give it to her; she is a very, very smart player," Hina said.