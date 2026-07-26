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Hina Khan praises former rival Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp, leaves Bigg Boss fans stunned

Hina Khan surprised fans by calling Shilpa Shinde a "very, very smart player" during her guest appearance on Lock Upp Season 2. The unexpected praise from her former Bigg Boss 11 rival sparked speculation that their long-standing feud may finally be over.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Hina Khan praises former rival Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp, leaves Bigg Boss fans stunned
Image Credit: Instagram

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