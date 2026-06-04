Hina Khan reacts to Shilpa Shinde's false allegation confession: 'Using your sex to malign someone is shameful'

Mumbai: Television superstar Hina Khan has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Shilpa Shinde’s recent confession about filing false allegations against a producer.

Though Hina refrained from naming anyone directly in her social media posts, she took to her social media account, and shared a series of notes expressing her views on the issue.

The actress stated that she generally avoids commenting on other people’s matters but felt compelled to speak up because of the larger social implications of the controversy.

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Hina wrote, “I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else’s business, I only and only speak up when it is about something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society especially as women.. As someone who enjoys public light and has a position to speak up, I must do my bit..”

The joke is on us! pic.twitter.com/8oAVn9POWV — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 3, 2026

In another post, she added, “Yes, using your Sex to malign someone’s image in order to Win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is Absolutely Right to Call it out and demand Justice. I am shocked beyond words..*

“But I want to talk about the ‘Real Victim’ here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law. And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTH PIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT..”

She added, “What if the Actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED..*

I AM APPALLED

THE JOKE IS ON US.”

While Hina did not mention Shilpa Shinde by name, her remarks come amid the backlash faced by the latter following her appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago uring the conversation with Bharti and Haarsh, Shilpa admitted that she had falsely accused producer Sanjay Kohli of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! of inappropriate behaviour and molestation in 2016.

The revelation triggered widespread criticism online, with a lot many social media users demanding legal action against Shilpa.

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde breaks silence on arrest demands after admitting harassment allegation against 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' producer was false

Addressing the outrage, Shilpa on Wednesday night, shared a video statement, saying she did not regret her decision to speak the truth and no longer wanted to live with the guilt of keeping it hidden.

In the video, she also stated that she was not concerned about public reactions or criticism and believed she had done the right thing by making the admission.

Talking about Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, both the actresses were a part of Bigg Boss season 11 in 2017.

Shilpa Shinde had gone on two bag the trophy and win the title as Bigg Boss season 11 winner, while Hina emerged as the first runner of the show.

During their stint on BB 11, both the actresses for often at loggerheads and very rarely got a long with each other.

Back then, Hina was massively told after she body shamed and age shamed Shilpa Shinde and contestant Arshi Khan.