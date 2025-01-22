Mumbai: Hina Khan, widely recognised as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently reflected on her bold decision to play the iconic antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In an interview with Screen, the actress admitted that taking on the negative role wasn’t a conscious choice, as she initially lacked confidence and feared backlash from her audience.



Hina revealed that it was producer Ekta Kapoor who convinced her to step into the role. She said, Playing Komolika was not a conscious choice. Ekta Kapoor was the one who pumped me up and pushed me to do it. I was not at all confident to play an antagonist, that too Komolika. The iconic Urvashi Dholakia killed it, so in my head, it was just impossible to play the character any better. I thought I would fail with the character, so I didn’t want to get into it because I had already played such a big character on Indian television. I didn’t want people to unnecessarily hate me for the character. But Ekta was very confident; she said, ‘You are my Komolika, and I couldn’t have thought of anybody else playing the character.’”

Hina acknowledged the resistance she faced from a segment of her audience who struggled to accept her in a negative role after years of watching her as the flawless Akshara. She explained, “It was difficult for people to digest that I was fierce, had a point of view, and was not gullible. The most difficult part for them to accept was that I had a flaw, according to them. The idea of perceiving Hina as Akshara was the biggest problem because Akshara was flawless. People expected Hina to be flawless too.”

Hina added that she wanted her audience to accept her as an actor with range, not someone confined to a single type of role, “I didn’t want Hina to remind people of Akshara. I never tried to change any perceptions or be goody-goody. I just wanted to be accepted as Hina Khan, with all her imperfections.”

Currently battling cancer while continuing her professional commitments, Hina is set to star in the upcoming show Griha Laxmi. Fans have hailed her as a true warrior for her resilience and dedication.

Hina’s portrayal of Komolika marked a significant turning point in her career, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Despite the initial hesitation, her performance earned praise and demonstrated her ability to break away from stereotypes, paving the way for more unconventional roles.