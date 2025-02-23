Hina Khan Shares Special Moments With Rohit Jaiswal Picking Homegrown Green Chilies

Mumbai: Hina Khan and Rohit Jaiswal never fail to shell relationship goals. Recently, the diva took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her 'Sunday well spent'.

The video features Hina Khan and Rohit Jaiswal picking fresh green chilies from their garden. She wrote, "Our own little world..Things we love..@rockyj1..Sunday well spent"

This was followed by another post, where Hina Khan is flaunting the green chilies picked from the garden. She also revealed that they will be making fresh chutney from these homegrown chilies. "#Littlejoys...Let's make some fresh chutney #HomeGrownProduce", Hina Khan wrote.

Before this, Hina Khan dropped another PDA-filled post with her boyfriend Rohit Jaiswal on social media. She posted a picture of her kissing Rocky Jaiswal on the cheeks. The diva captioned the lovey-dovey pic, "My Jigar ka tukda." Reacting to this, Rocky Jaiswal commented, "Same."

On another note, Rozlyn Khan recently shared what she claimed to be Hina Khan’s medical reports. She took to her IG on 20th February and dropped the alleged PET scan reports of Hina Khan in an attempt to expose her lie about her cancer treatment.

According to the reports posted by Rozlyn Khan, Hina Khan suffers from stage 2 cancer and not stage 3 cancer. The post immediately went viral on social media.

However, the post was deleted from the internet just within 24 hours. Rozlyn Khan issued an official statement saying that the post was taken down by META and not her.

She revealed, "Ever since the post got removed, a lot of people have been messaging and calling regarding why I deleted the post. Just to put things into perspective, I didn't delete the post. The post was taken down by META after I received a notification mentioning that the post doesn't cater to their policy. I have been getting notifications of multiple 'reported against' towards my post and it was today when I was notified by META that they are deleting the post. So just to clarify my stance on the matter, it wasn't me who deleted the post. The post was taken down by META."

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is yet to react to the allegations.