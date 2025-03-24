Hina Khan Skips Wearing Wig, Embraces Her Real Hair For The First Time Post-Cancer Diagnosis, WATCH VIDEO

Hina Khan has become a beacon of hope for cancer patients worldwide, showcasing immense strength and resilience through her journey. Despite her diagnosis, she continues to embrace life with positivity—managing her career, fulfilling spiritual commitments, and keeping her fans updated on her battle. At a recent event, she confidently flaunted her natural hair, marking a significant milestone in her recovery.

For the occasion, Hina stunned in a black and golden short dress, exuding confidence and grace. While interacting with the paparazzi at the red carpet, she playfully said, "Aaj main sabse alag lag rahi hoon, kaisi lag rahi hoon?" The photographers cheered her on as she added, "Abhi tak itne he baal aaye hain."

Reaffirming her confidence, she asked again, "Achi lag rahi hoon na main?" The paparazzi enthusiastically responded, "Haan!" Overwhelmed with gratitude, Hina blew kisses to the cameras, acknowledging the support and love she has received throughout her journey.

Later, in an interview with a paparazzi outlet, she candidly shared her emotions, saying, "I was nervous... Someday, I had to come out with my real hair. Achhi lag rahi hoon ya nahi?"

Hina Khan’s Cancer Journey and Unwavering Support from Rocky Jaiswal

In June 2024, Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis, vowing to confront the battle with unwavering strength. Since then, she has provided her followers with insights into the physical, emotional, and mental struggles she has faced.

During a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef India, Hina opened up about the unconditional support of her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal. She emotionally shared, "I have scars. I have been treated surgically. He is the one who soothes those scars. He looks at them more closely than I do. He asks me, 'How is it today? Is it any better?' It's hard for me to look at myself, but he does instantly. He goes to the bathroom, cries, and comes back. He doesn't even cry in front of me. He has started loving me even more than he did before."

Hina Khan Observes Ramadan Amid Her Recovery

Recently, Hina Khan embraced the spiritual essence of Ramadan by observing her first Roza of 2025. She shared moments from her day, including waking up for Sehri and breaking her fast at Iftaar, further inspiring fans with her resilience and faith.