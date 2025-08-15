Hina Khan Supports Mrunal Thakur Amid Bipasha Basu Controversy; Fans Call It ‘Behti Ganga Mein Haath Dhona’

New Delhi: Actress Mrunal Thakur recently grabbed headlines after an old clip featuring the actress went viral, in which she appeared to take a dig at Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

In the video, 19-year-old Mrunal was seen calling Bipasha “manly with muscles” and claiming she was far better than her.

Now, after massive backlash, Mrunal has apologised for her statement over the “silly” remarks.

She shared, “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Hina Khan Reacts to Mrunal Thakur’s Apology

Hina Khan highlighted that when we are younger, we all make mistakes.

“We all make mistakes, especially when we are younger. I can very well relate to Mrunal, I too have made such silly mistakes in the past. Some of us go through great exposure without the skill to handle it. But with time we evolve, we become kinder, we become compassionate. We learn lifting each other up, fixing each other’s crown.”

She said both Mrunal and Bipasha Basu have had inspiring journeys in Bollywood: “Just like all of you, I too have witnessed both Bipasha’s and Mrunal’s inspiring journeys in the industry. Both are fab, and Bipasha is an icon for the whole community. I am so glad and proud that Mrunal could own her mistake, committed by her past self that no longer exists.”

She also urged everyone to “end this circus” and concluded the note by stating, “Wanted to share my appreciations for both these phenomenal women who changed the face of Indian film industry. And @bipasha your MUSCLES inspired a generation of women, including me, and @mrunalthakur. Lots of love to both Bipasha and Mrunal, now can we plz end this CIRCUS… let’s spread LOVE and be kind. Let’s try and make each other stronger while we acknowledge our differences.”

Netizens React

Reacting to Hina Khan’s story, a user wrote, “Why’s she jumping in a conversation that has got nothing to do with her?”

Another said, “Hina has said some REALLY problematic things during her Bigg Boss season. Those weren’t ‘silly mistakes’; she was a grown woman and she knew what she was doing. If ANY of her old statements go viral, she’ll be screwed.”

A third wrote, “Why is she behaving like Trump here? It has nothing to do with her.”

“Umm… why is she always so extra…,” another commenter asked.

Mrunal Thakur’s Apology

Mrunal Thakur’s apology read: “19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently.”

“With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that’s something I truly value now,” the actress added.