US-IRAN CONFLICT

Hina Khan trolled for supporting PM Modi amidst west Asia crisis

Hina Khan hits back at trolls, defending her support for PM Modi amid Middle-East tensions with a bold social media post.

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Trending Photos

Hina Khan trolled for supporting PM Modi amidst west Asia crisis(Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan is hitting back at the trolls who attacked her for supporting PM Modi in times of political crisis and military crises in the middle-east.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a collage featuring PM Modi next to a kid playing on the roads.

She wrote, “Jo ye bhi theek se nahi chala sakte Woh uspe sawaal uthaa rahe hain jo Itna bada desh chala raha hai.. Audacity, Guts, Irony! Jai Hind (Those who can't even run this properly are questioning the one who is running such a big country. Audacity, Guts, Irony! Jai Hind)”.

One social media user commented under her post, and asked if it’s wrong to ask questions from the government, a right enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The user wrote, “Wow Hina Khan, so you want the public to become mute and accept the government's wrong policies as correct. I didn't expect such a post from you”.

Another user wrote, “I don't know what you're talking about lekin sarkar se sawal karna hamara haq hai (But questioning the government is our right)”.

A third user wrote, “The one, who has not been true to her own religion, the lady who keeps fat-shaming others and considers herself a big superstar, will tell people? Audacity. Guts. Irony”.

The actress’ tweet comes amidst the unrest in the middle-east after Israel’s attack on Iran. The middle-east is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

A certain section of people in India were criticizing PM Modi for not saying anything about Ali Khamenei.

This is the closest to a World War, the last of which the planet last saw 8 decades ago. Things are spiralling out of control as UK airplanes are hovering over the middle-eastern skies as a defence exercise.

