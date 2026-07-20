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'Hip-hop has always been the voice to people': says Rapper Raftaar

Raftaar has opened up about how hip hop has been a voice to the people on street. He also shares that, talents are not being judged by their numbers or popularity but by their skills and originality.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
'Hip-hop has always been the voice to people': says Rapper Raftaar
Image Credit: Instagram

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