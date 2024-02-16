Hip-Hop Legends DIVINE And Karan Aujla Drop Highly Anticipated Album ‘Street Dreams’

New Delhi: Hailed as two of the biggest hip-hop icons in the country, DIVINE and Karan Aujla finally unveiled their highly awaited collaboration album ‘Street Dreams’ amidst much glitz and glamour. A star-studded event hosted by DIVINE and Karan Aujla in Mumbai, the ‘Street Dreams’ album launch was attended by the who’s who of the tinsel town, including various Bollywood stars and some of the biggest names from the Indian music industry. After receiving a spectacular response to the album’s earlier released song ‘100 Million,’ the entire musical masterpiece was unveiled, including six more songs: ‘Nothing Lasts,’ ‘Top Class,’ ‘Straight Ballin’,’ ‘Yaad,’ ‘Tareefan,’ and ‘Hisaab’. A landmark collaboration in the history of Indian music, ‘Street Dreams’ celebrates DIVINE and Karan Aujla’s rise from the streets to global success.

Composed by DIVINE and Karan Aujla, the newly dropped album offers a fusion of DIVINE’s powerful rap and Karan Aujla’s exceptional singing and songwriting talent. An ode to resilience, ambition, and the transformative potential of dreams, each song in ‘Street Dreams’ narrates the duo’s journey, from overcoming challenges in ‘Hisaab’ to achieving great success in ‘Top Class’ and more.

Ecstatic about the grand album drop, Karan Aujla said, “Teaming up with DIVINE for ‘Street Dreams‘ was an incredible experience. His talent and artistry have truly brought a unique energy to our collaboration and I’m supremely excited to see everyone’s response to it. It’s an incredibly special album for the both of us.”

In addition to the same, DIVINE expressed, “Collaborating with Karan for ‘Street Dreams’ was truly wonderful. He’s exceptionally gifted, and together, we’ve created a very special album that I’m confident will resonate with our fans and listeners worldwide.”

‘Street Dreams’ also features contributions from popular singer Jonita Gandhi, who joins the duo in the heartfelt song 'Yaad' from the album.

Album Out Now on all streaming platforms!