'His Father Made My Mother Cry, Asked His Mother To Slap Me’: What Karisma Kapoor Alleged In Her 2016 Divorce Plea

New Delhi: As a legal battle unfolds over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate, details from actor Karisma Kapoor’s 2016 divorce filings have once again come into focus, resurfacing allegations of domestic abuse and emotional cruelty during their marriage.

During the divorce proceedings, Karisma had filed an application under domestic violence laws before a Bandra metropolitan magistrate, outlining what she described as repeated instances of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.

According to reports by The Times of India, Karisma narrated several incidents that she claimed demonstrated a pattern of mistreatment.

One such incident, cited by NDTV, dates back to July 2010, when the couple had planned a trip to the United Kingdom in an attempt to reconcile. The trip was allegedly cancelled after their four-month-old son fell ill. Karisma claimed that Sunjay became upset and chose to proceed with his travel plans regardless.

“He decided to carry on, leaving me behind to care for our sick four-month-old son just to play a polo match with Prince William,” she alleged in her plea.

She further stated that when she later joined him in the UK, Sunjay would frequently stay out late and return only when she was awake for their son’s early-morning feeding.

In her filing, Karisma also recalled incidents predating their wedding. She alleged that Sunjay’s father once made her mother cry, prompting her to consider calling off the marriage.

“I immediately felt that if his family could behave this way with a woman even before the wedding, they could do anything in the future. I decided to call off the wedding, but I was later fraudulently convinced by Sunjay and his family that the incident was a one-off,” she stated.

Karisma further alleged that she was humiliated shortly before leaving for their honeymoon, claiming that Sunjay told her he was “doing calculations with his brother-in-law” about how much she would be worth in terms of her personal wealth.

She also accused Sunjay of instigating verbal abuse following her pregnancy. According to her plea, when she was unable to fit into a dress selected by her mother-in-law, Sunjay allegedly told his mother, “Why don’t you just slap her,” adding that his mother did not object.

The actor also alleged that Sunjay married her for professional visibility rather than companionship.

“I realised that he married me because I was a famous and successful film star, which would help him gain publicity and social standing. The plan was to flaunt me as a trophy wife in elite social circles in Delhi,” her plea stated.

Divorce and Aftermath

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 and have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay filed for divorce in December 2015 on grounds of cruelty, and the marriage was legally dissolved in 2016.

Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay Kapur was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. After their divorce, he married entrepreneur Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo in London. His last rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi.