ANUSHKA SEN

Hold A Moment And Scroll Through Anushka Sen's Breathtaking Latest Photoshoot From South Korea, BTW Check Her Korean Name Inside!

Did you know Anushka has a Korean name too? Read below to know more about her K-Connection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hold A Moment And Scroll Through Anushka Sen's Breathtaking Latest Photoshoot From South Korea, BTW Check Her Korean Name Inside! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sen, who has been a part of projects like Kill Dill and Dil Dosti Dilemma, ise now set to star in international projects. Recently, Anushka dropped stunning pictures from her photoshoot in Seoul, South Korea, and it is breathtaking. 

Sharing the mesmerizing pictures on social media, Anushka also wrote that her Korean name is Seon Yeo-myung, and we can't keep calm.

For the shoot, Anushka Sen wore a stunning black full-length dress featuring a drop-folded one-sided shoulder. The outfit had a unique thread-like design at the front waist, light gathers, and a subtle slit, adding elegance. She left her hair open, opted for minimal makeup, and paired the look with black stilettos—looking absolutely dreamy, straight out of a K-drama. 

Her collaboration with the South Korean industry, including this photoshoot and upcoming projects, highlights her growing international stardom and influence.

On the work front, Anushka is set to star in the international Korean film Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji.

