Hold your breath! Sara Ali Khan's coral bikini blast from Maldives sends the internet into a meltdown

New Delhi: The generation-next star, Sara Ali Khan has a massive fan base on social media. With around 30.6 million followers on Instagram alone, she clearly is a buzzmaker.

Sara Ali Khan decided to share her daily dose of vitamin sea from the picturesque and celeb-favourite Maldives. Donning a stunning coral coloured bikini, the gorgeous face created a flutter online.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 which happens to be the remake of 1995 comedy-drama of the same name. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film released on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

It received a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike.

Next, Sara Ali Khan has 'Atrangi Re' in her kitty. In the film, she will be seen opposite South superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The romantic drama is being helmed by Aanand L Rai. It is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films respectively.

This is the first time that Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.