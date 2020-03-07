Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with Katrina Kaif and other stars in Mumbai. See pics

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to India in time to celebrate Holi with their family and friends. On Friday night, Priyanka and Nick arrived at a star-studded Holi bash in Mumbai and oh, boy, they looked so wonderful together in their white outfits. Sharing pictures from the party, Nick wrote that he had a blast during his first Holi celebrations in his second home in India.

"My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," he captioned his post, which includes pictures of him with Priyanka and one with Katrina Kaif.

Take a look:

Nick's second post was dedicated to Priyanka and he wrote, "She makes me smile a lot."

Among the other stars to attend the Holi bash was Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and many others.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also photographed at the party as so was her brother Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur. They later hosted three wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.