Holi 2025: 7 Best Celeb-Approved Hairdos To Slay Your Festive Look

New Delhi: Holi is not just a celebration of colors but also a perfect occasion to shine in style! This festival of colours, elevate your stylish looks with flawless hairdos inspired by your favorite Bollywood divas, who never fail to set trends. A well-chosen hairstyle is a key element of a stylish appearance, if it doesn’t complement your outfit, it’s a missed opportunity. From chic braids to effortless waves, pick your favourite and ace your festive glam this Holi.

From Alia Bhatt to Raashii Khanna - Here Are the Must-Try Hairdos to Elevate Your Holi Look!

1. Alia Bhatt

If you're not a fan of open tresses and are looking for the perfect braided hairdo, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt! This chic and effortless hairstyle is a go-to look for the festival of colours. Not only does it add a standout touch to your style, but it also protects your hair from unnecessary colour damage while keeping you cool and unique throughout the celebrations. Rock this trendy braid for a fuss-free Holi with a stylish hairdo that keeps you looking chic and stylish.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s braided bun look is a must-recreate for a stylish and hassle-free Holi! This chic updo not only helps you avoid the mess of open hair but also adds an elegant touch to your festive look. Stay trendy, comfortable, and ready to slay the celebrations with this effortlessly glam bun.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's sleek long braid is the perfect hairstyle for an elegant and sophisticated look. This chic hairdo seamlessly blends ethnic charm with modern grace, making it an ideal choice for festive celebrations. Whether paired with a traditional saree or an Anarkali suit, this hairstyle exudes timeless beauty while keeping your hair manageable and stylish throughout the day.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's half-open hairdo is the perfect pick for those with short hair looking to steal the spotlight this Holi! If you prefer to avoid colors but still want to slay with a stylish hairdo, this effortlessly chic look is your go-to. With its playful yet elegant vibe, it adds just the right touch of glam to your festive ensemble, making sure you stand out in style.

5. Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna’s high ponytail is a trendy celeb-approved hairstyle that’s perfect for a fresh and modern look! This sleek yet stylish hairdo effortlessly balances ethnic charm with a chic, contemporary vibe. Whether paired with a saree or a fusion outfit, it adds a touch of elegance while keeping you comfortable and fuss-free. This holi elevate your festive glam with this eye-catching hairdo.

6. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s soft bouncy curls are the ultimate go-to hairstyle for a dreamy and elegant look. This effortlessly glamorous hairdo adds volume and a touch of sophistication, making it perfect for festive celebrations. Whether you're styling it with a traditional outfit or a fusion look, these soft curls will enhance your charm while keeping your appearance fresh and stylish all day long.

7. Shraddha Kapoor