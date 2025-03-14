Advertisement
HOLI 2025

Holi 2025: From Allu Arjun, Kiara Advani To Randeep Hooda, Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes

Holi 2025 Celebs Wishes: From Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Kiara-Sidharth to Randeep Hooda, Film fraternity extend heartfelt greetings. Take a look! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Holi 2025: From Allu Arjun, Kiara Advani To Randeep Hooda, Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes (Images: Instagram)

Holi 2025 Celebs Wishes:  As the Festival of Colors Brings Joy, the Film Fraternity Shares Heartfelt Greetings—Some Take a Trip Down Memory Lane, Others Share Adorable Pics or Surprise Fans. From Grand Celebrations and Emotional Throwbacks to Unseen Festive Moments and Special Announcements, Here’s How Your Favorite Stars Marked the Day.

Take A Look At Celebs Holi Wishes: 

 Legendary Amitabh Bachchan's adorable pic with wife Jaya from their Holika Dahan celebration, which also marks Choti Holi, wins hearts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

 

 

Parents-to-be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared heartfelt Holi wishes with fans on Instagram.

 

 

 Shawn Mendes is currently in India celebrating Holi, shared a vibrant selfie on March 14 to extend festive wishes. The star singer recently performed at Lollapalooza in Mumbai. 

 

                                     

 

Mahesh Babu shared heartfelt Holi wishes with fans on Instagram, spreading festive joy with a special message and a vibrant post. 

Ananya Panday shared adorable Holi wishes with fans on Instagram, posting a throwback picture from her best memories. The actress also shared a special moment with her furry friend, calling it 'the day of colour.

Shilpa Shetty wishes fans a happy and safe Holi via social media, grooving to 'Balam Pichkari' with her son. The actress urges everyone to celebrate with love, joy, and positivity while being mindful of furry friends.

 

Actor Randeep Hooda with wifey Lin Laishram wished fans a happy Holi, celebrating with 'party mood' while reminding everyone to stay safe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

