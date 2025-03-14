Holi 2025: From Allu Arjun, Kiara Advani To Randeep Hooda, Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes
Holi 2025 Celebs Wishes: From Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Kiara-Sidharth to Randeep Hooda, Film fraternity extend heartfelt greetings. Take a look!
Holi 2025 Celebs Wishes: As the Festival of Colors Brings Joy, the Film Fraternity Shares Heartfelt Greetings—Some Take a Trip Down Memory Lane, Others Share Adorable Pics or Surprise Fans. From Grand Celebrations and Emotional Throwbacks to Unseen Festive Moments and Special Announcements, Here’s How Your Favorite Stars Marked the Day.
Take A Look At Celebs Holi Wishes:
Legendary Amitabh Bachchan's adorable pic with wife Jaya from their Holika Dahan celebration, which also marks Choti Holi, wins hearts.
Happy Holi to all!!
May this Festival of Colors fill our lives with vibrant colors of joy, harmony and Joie de Vivre!! #Holi pic.twitter.com/m3bFJqaQYR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 14, 2025
___ _______ _____ _____ ____ ____, _____ ____ ____ ___!
From childhood water fights to gulal-filled streets, Holi is a festival that brings back the happiest memories. Hope this year brings you joy, laughter, and colors that stay forever. Happy Holi! __ pic.twitter.com/4615pLnpQM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2025
#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par!#SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar
Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika #Sathyaraj @TheSharmanJoshi @MsKajalAggarwal @prateikbabbar #AnjiniDhawan @jatinsarna #AyanKhan @DOP_Tirru @ipritamofficial @Music_Santhosh @NGEMovies @SKFilmsOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/YVqmzZY18m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2025
Happy Holi. pic.twitter.com/dyy5ckELKh — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 14, 2025
Parents-to-be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared heartfelt Holi wishes with fans on Instagram.
__ ___ __ ____ __ _______ ____ ___ ___________
_____ __ __ ____ _______ __ _____ ______ ____ ____ _____ __ _____ __ __ __ _______ __ ___ __ ____ ___ ____, ____ __ __ _____ __ _____ _____#Holi #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/zVttRGtaZH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 14, 2025
pic.twitter.com/TF9rpl0wdz — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2025
Shawn Mendes is currently in India celebrating Holi, shared a vibrant selfie on March 14 to extend festive wishes. The star singer recently performed at Lollapalooza in Mumbai.
Mahesh Babu shared heartfelt Holi wishes with fans on Instagram, spreading festive joy with a special message and a vibrant post.
Ananya Panday shared adorable Holi wishes with fans on Instagram, posting a throwback picture from her best memories. The actress also shared a special moment with her furry friend, calling it 'the day of colour.
Shilpa Shetty wishes fans a happy and safe Holi via social media, grooving to 'Balam Pichkari' with her son. The actress urges everyone to celebrate with love, joy, and positivity while being mindful of furry friends.
Actor Randeep Hooda with wifey Lin Laishram wished fans a happy Holi, celebrating with 'party mood' while reminding everyone to stay safe.
