Holi 2026: From Varun Dhawan’s Panwadi to Hrithik Roshan’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar - 6 Must-have Bollywood tracks to celebrate the festival of colours

Holi 2026: Holi is more than just throwing colours-it’s a celebration of joy, laughter, forgiveness, and new beginnings. As gulal fills the air, music becomes the heartbeat of the festivities, bringing people closer and making every moment unforgettable. Here’s a curated list of Hindi cinema tracks that will turn your Holi celebrations into a full-on dance party.

Amitabh Bachchan - Rang Barse: The Ultimate Classic

No Holi playlist is complete without Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s iconic Rang Barse. This evergreen track has been adding colour to celebrations for decades, making it a must-play for every Holi gathering.

Varun Dhawan - Panwadi & Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Dancefloor Essentials

Varun Dhawan brings energy and charm to Holi with tracks like Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. With catchy hook steps and vibrant beats, these songs will have everyone grooving in no time.

Hrithik Roshan - Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: Groove with the Superstar

Hrithik Roshan’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War turns any celebration into a dance fest. With his signature moves and infectious energy, Hrithik makes this track a Holi favourite that fans can’t resist.

Deepika Padukone - Balam Pichkari: The Quintessential Holi Anthem

Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani captures the spirit of Holi perfectly. Splashing colours and carefree energy make it a track that defines the festival for the new generation.

Ranveer Singh - Lahu Munh Lag Gaya: Romantic Holi Vibes

For couples looking to add some romance to their Holi, Ranveer Singh’s Lahu Munh Lag Gaya is the perfect backdrop. The playful lyrics and upbeat tempo make it ideal for celebrating love amidst the colours.

Akshay Kumar - Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi: Mischief & Fun

Holi is all about playful mischief, and Akshay Kumar’s Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi delivers just that. From teasing friends to adding a mischievous twist to celebrations, this track brings extra flavour to the festival of colours.