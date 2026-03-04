Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023626https://zeenews.india.com/people/holi-2026-katrina-kaif-kriti-sanon-varun-dhawan-and-other-bollywood-celebs-fill-instagram-with-colourful-holi-celebrations-3023626.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleHoli 2026: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs fill Instagram with colourful Holi celebrations
HOLI 2026

Holi 2026: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs fill Instagram with colourful Holi celebrations

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Holi 2026 with a mix of intimate family gatherings and vibrant social media posts. 

|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Holi 2026: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs fill Instagram with colourful Holi celebrations(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: Holi's here, and the B-town celebs are making sure we get a front-row seat to all the fun! If your Instagram looks like a colour explosion today, you're definitely not alone. Bollywood celebrities are out in full force to enjoy the festival with family, friends, and of course, a lot of colours.
 
From adorable family moments to star-studded gatherings, the stars make sure to mark the special day with joy and, of course, plenty of colours. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs flooded social media with pictures and heartfelt wishes, giving fans a peek into the festive fun with their loved ones.
 
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture from her Holi celebration with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif. The family was seen covered in colours and smiling brightly. Along with the photo, she wrote, "The Happiest Happy Holi."

 
 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 
Kriti Sanon celebrated the festival with her parents, her sister Nupur Sanon, and her brother-in-law Stebin Ben. She posted group pictures from the day. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy Holi from our fam to yours." The actress looked cheerful as she posed with her family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon)

Varun Dhawan, too, made sure to share selfies with his wife Natasha Dalal after their Holi celebration. The couple looked relaxed and happy. In his caption, Varun wrote, "Happy Holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Apart from family celebrations, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted a Holi party at their home. Many film personalities attended the gathering. Urmila Matondkar, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha were among those seen at the celebration. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump vs Pakistan
Trump vs Pakistan: Karachi firing, Bagram strike spark US-Pakistan tensions
Technology
Cybersecurity firm flags fake 'Red Alert' app spreading via SMS spoofing
Simpsons
FACT CHECK: Is the viral Simpsons Trump death video real? The truth behind it
US wars since 2001
Kabul to Baghdad: How many countries has US bombed since 2001 & at what cost?
Qatar gas export to India
Massive 40% supply cut to send electricity, food prices skyrocketing in India
india women’s cricket team
India Women’s Cricket Team Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year 2026
Sam Curran wants to silent Wankhede
'It’s Going to be Very Quiet': Sam Curran aims to emulate Pat Cummins in SF
Iran Air passenger aircraft
Iran Air passenger jet destroyed in Bushehr Airport strike: Report
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda Condemn Inappropriate Photos
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR & Others - Pics