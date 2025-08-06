Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942053https://zeenews.india.com/people/hollywood-actress-kelley-mack-known-for-the-walking-dead-dies-at-33-2942053.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KELLEY MACK

Hollywood Actress Kelley Mack, Known For 'The Walking Dead' Dies At 33

Kelley Mack's family revealed she died in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system.

|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 12:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hollywood Actress Kelley Mack, Known For 'The Walking Dead' Dies At 33Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

Los Angeles: Actor Kelley Mack, best known for her roles in television series such as '9-1-1' and 'The Walking Dead', has passed away. She was 33.

As per Variety, Mack breathed her last on August 2. In a statement, her family informed that the actor died in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system.

Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in cinematography from the Dodge College of Film at Chapman University in 2014.

Mack's interest in acting began after receiving a mini video camera as a birthday gift, leading her to appear in commercials as a child actor. She later received an acting award from Tisch School of the Arts for her debut role in "The Elephant Garden," a film that also won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008, as per Variety.

In addition to acting, Mack also worked as a screenwriter, working on projects with her mother, Kristen Klebenow. She worked on several full-feature scripts with her mother, including "On The Black," a 1950s era college baseball story that is loosely based on her maternal grandparents, who attended Ohio University. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK