Hollywood mourns demise of legendary actor Robert Duvall: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino to Adam Sandler pay tributes

Los Angeles: Hollywood is mourning the loss of iconic actor Robert Duvall, a seven-time Academy Award nominee known for his memorable performances in films such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, Lonesome Dove and The Apostle.

Duvall passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday at his Virginia ranch, as announced by his wife, Luciana.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she said in a statement. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Following the news of his death, several Hollywood luminaries paid heartfelt tributes.

Duvall's 'Godfather' co-stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino shared statements with The Hollywood Reporter.

De Niro said, "God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I'm 95. May he Rest in Peace."

Pacino added, "It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him."

Director Scott Cooper, who worked with Duvall on 'The Pale Blue Eye', remembered him as a mentor.

"Robert Duvall was the most important artistic mentor I had. He produced and acted in my first film, Crazy Heart, and from that moment forward, read nearly every screenplay I wrote, offering his quiet wisdom and unwavering belief in me. He was my fiercest supporter--not with grand gestures, but with honesty, rigor, and love for the work itself. His legacy as one of the true giants of acting is secure, but what I will carry with me most is his generosity, his humility, and the example he set of a life devoted entirely to truth. I would not be the filmmaker--or the man--I am without him," Cooper said.

Actress Mary Badham, who starred alongside Duvall in 'To Kill a Mockingbird', said, "He was a very good actor, and I admired his work."

Viola Davis, who worked with Duvall in 'Widows', wrote on Instagram Threads, "I had the honor of working alongside you in Widows. I was in awe. I've always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant... an icon... Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove... etc... Greatness never dies. It stays... as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken... May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Actor Walton Goggins recalled working with Duvall on 'The Apostle'. "The privilege of getting to work with this man, to know this man is still the most important experience of my life. He was my North Star, my hero. He knew it. He gave me permission, afforded me the privilege of never having to leave his side while we were working... we maintained a deep friendship for years after. He didn't have to do that. But he did. He had that effect on a lot of people... but this was my story. I love you Bobby. Thank you for changing my life," Goggins wrote.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler, who appeared with Duvall in 'Hustle', described him as "one of the greatest actors we ever had" in an Instagram tribute.

Michael Keaton, who starred with Duvall in 'The Paper' directed by Ron Howard, remembered him as his "friend" and "greatness personified as an actor."

Meanwhile, Josh Gad wrote on Instagram Threads, "Another day. Another iconic and irreplaceable loss. Duvall was simply one of the greatest to ever do it. From the 'Godfather' films to 'Apocalypse Now', from 'The Apostle' to 'To Kill a Mocking Bird,' he wasn't just in film, he defines it through the ages. RIP."

Duvall leaves behind a towering legacy that shaped generations of actors and filmmakers, with performances that will continue to define cinema for years to come.