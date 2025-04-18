Honey Singh Dating? Rapper Seen Holding Hands With Model Emma Bakr In Viral Video – WATCH

New Delhi: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is making headlines for his viral video with Emma Bakr at the 25-year-old Egyptian model's birthday celebration. In the video, the duo is seen holding hands and smiling as they celebrate Emma’s special day, further fueling dating rumours.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also took to Instagram to share the moment, which Emma re-shared on her own account. The video was captioned: "Happy Birthday Cleopatra @model_emaa!! Love u steve bro."

Take A Look At The Post:

Emma's birthday bash was an intimate affair filled with close friends, love, and laughter. Yo Yo Honey Singh was seen donning a white suit with his signature hairdo. In the viral video, the rapper is spotted holding Emma's hand and cutting the birthday cake with her, while 25-year-old Emma is seen blushing—sparking visible chemistry between the two. The celebration video features Honey Singh’s viral track 'Millionaire' playing in the background, adding to the mood.

Honey Singh's Turbulent Past Life

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s personal life has been through turbulence in recent years. The star rapper was married to his childhood love, Shalini Talwar. The duo tied the knot in 2011 but later headed for divorce after 11 years of marriage in 2022. In early 2023, the Blue Eyes singer made his relationship public with model-actor Tina Thadani, but the two eventually parted ways.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Yo Yo Honey Singh or Emma Bakr. While the viral video is brewing romance rumours between the duo, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement.

On the work front, Rapper’s documentary titled 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' won the IIFA Digital Award for Best Docu-Series/Film at the 25th edition of IIFA, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The singer also sparked controversy with his latest track Maniac, featuring Esha Gupta.