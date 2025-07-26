New Delhi: Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again making headlines, sparking fresh dating rumours. After his rumoured romance with Egyptian model Emaa Bakr earlier this year, the Brown Rang singer has now caught attention with a bold comment on actress Seerat Kapoor’s recent photos.

Seerat Kapoor’s Glamorous Post

On Friday, Seerat Kapoor shared a series of stunning photos. She was dressed in a shimmering silver sequinned strapless top with a plunging neckline and a matching fitted skirt, radiating glamour and confidence.

Take a look:

Honey Singh’s Bold Comment

What really ignited speculation was Honey Singh’s unexpected and spicy comment, “Ma ma mia daddy love that booty." The remark quickly caught the eyes of fans and social media users, fueling rumours of a possible romantic link between the two.

Seerat’s Playful Response

Seerat Kapoor didn’t shy away from the interaction. She replied warmly, “@yoyohoneysingh What a pleasant surprise! Thank you, OG.” This friendly exchange further excited fans eager to read into their relationship.

Previous Interactions

This isn’t the first time Honey Singh and Seerat Kapoor have shared moments publicly. Seerat had earlier posted about a fun night with the rapper, captioning it, “What a splendid night of music, dance, conversation, lit energy and laughter. Here’s to you and creating magic. Cheers!” Photos from that evening showed the two dancing together.

Seerat Kapoor’s Film Career

Seerat Kapoor is well known in Telugu cinema with notable films including Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Krishna and His Leela, Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma, Bhamakalapam 2, and Manamey.

While neither Honey Singh nor Seerat Kapoor has confirmed any romantic relationship, the rapper’s spicy comment and the actress’s engaging reply have certainly sparked curiosity and excitement among fans.