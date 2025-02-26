Advertisement
HONEY SINGH

Honey Singh Gives Shoutout To Sonakshi Sinha Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A video from Honey Singh's recent concert is going viral, showing him giving a heartfelt shoutout to Sonakshi Sinha. 

|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Honey Singh Gives Shoutout To Sonakshi Sinha Video Goes Viral - WATCH (Image: @aslisona/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha captivated fans with their 2014 hit Desi Kalakaar, which became a musical sensation and showcased their on-screen chemistry. Last year, they delighted audiences once again with Kalaastar, the sequel to the chartbuster.

A video from Honey Singh's recent concert is going viral, showing him giving a heartfelt shoutout to Sonakshi Sinha. He praised her for being incredibly supportive during the shoot of Kalaastar.

Watch The Viral Video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShowMo (@showmo_india)

 Addressing a massive crowd, Honey Singh praised Sonakshi's support during the shoot of Kalaastar, ''She has always been so supportive. We have made part 2 of Desi Kalakaar. She was a bit busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project. But, despite that, she came to Amsterdam to shoot with us.''

Desi Kalakaar became a cult hit, showcasing Honey Singh’s signature rap style through a captivating music video. Its infectious beat and catchy lyrics quickly made it a fan favorite.

Kalaastar created a social media buzz upon release, bringing Sonakshi and Honey Singh back for the sequel to the hit song. In just a year, it amassed 184 million YouTube views.

 

