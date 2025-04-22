Honey Singh Makes Grand Comeback With Party Track ‘Money Money’ In Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yo Yo Honey Singh come together for the explosive party track ‘Money Money’ from the upcoming thriller ‘Raid 2.’

The track delivers a dynamic peek into the universe of ‘Raid 2,’ uniting Ajay, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Jacqueline in a high-voltage collaboration. Packed with swagger, beats, and attitude, it’s poised to be a chart-topping anthem celebrating money, boldness, and boundless energy. Crafted entirely by Yo Yo Honey Singh, from writing and composition to vocals, 'Money Money' hits all the right notes with its pulsating beats, addictive chorus, and lavish visuals that exude opulence. Jacqueline dazzles with her glamour, Ajay commands attention with his signature presence, and Yo Yo’s energetic vibe ties it all together.

The trio delivers a high-octane mix that’s destined for chartbuster status. The song made its debut at an event aboard an M2M ferry in Mumbai. The star-studded affair saw the presence of Ajay Devgn, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Aaman Devgan, along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and director Raj Kumar Gupta.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film sets the stage for a high-stakes confrontation, much like its predecessor. Continuing the core theme, the sequel is inspired by real-life income-tax raids, focusing on the relentless efforts of IT officers collaborating with intelligence agencies to expose white-collar crimes. In the action thriller, Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as the income tax officer Amay Patnaik. This time around, he takes on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh).

Originally announced in April 2020, the film was shot across various locations, including Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, during the first half of 2024.

“Raid 2” is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Panorama Studios.

The much-anticipated sequel is all set to hit theatres on 1st May 2025.