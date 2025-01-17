Advertisement
Hookstep Hookah Bar Song: Sunny Leone And Prabhudeva's Sensational Dance From Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravi Kumar’s' Latest Track

Sunny Leone and Prabhudeva’s collaboration has left fans eagerly awaiting the release, making it one of the most talked-about tracks of the year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone yet again has left everyone impressed with her scintillating dance moves as she shares the screen with none other than Prabhudeva in their upcoming song Hookstep Hookah Bar from the highly anticipated film Badass Ravi Kumar. Known for her impeccable energy and on-screen charm, Sunny lights up the frame with her electrifying moves, perfectly complementing Prabhudeva’s iconic dance mastery. 

Speaking about the experience, Sunny Leone said, “Working with Prabhudeva Sir again was amazing! He is one of the nicest actors I have worked with, and I feel privileged to share screen space with him again in this larger-than-life film.” The duo’s chemistry in Hookstep Hookah Bar is already creating buzz among fans, with Sunny effortlessly matching Prabhudeva’s energy while adding her signature flair to the song.

Badass Ravi Kumar is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film The Xpose, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever.

