Hope media will show restraint while reporting about Rakul Preet Singh in connection with Rhea Chakraborty case: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today asked media to show restraint in its coverage about actress Rakul Preet Singh in relation to Rhea Chakraborty case. The Bollywood actress had moved HC today for the media trial which has begun after her name popped up in the drugs conspiracy.

In her petition, Rakul Preet has urged the court to ask the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to stall the coverage on her related to Rhea's case. The actress added that while she got to know that Rhea has given her name along with that of Sara Ali Khan while she was shooting a project. And ever since the media trial has begun, it is harassing for her.

The High Court which refused to stop the broadcast of programmes related to Rakul Preet asked the Centre to treat the actress's petition as a representation and take an expeditious decision.

Meanwhile, the Centre stated that no complaint has been filed by Rakul Preet under the Cable TV Act. Therefore, no order related to censorship should be passed as of now.

