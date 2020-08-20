Hope Sushant Singh Rajput case won't go 'unresolved' like Narendra Dabholkar case, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on CBI probe

Mumbai: A day after the Supreme Court verdict allowing CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday (August 20, 2020) said that the Maharashtra government will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was hopeful that the investigation will yield results unlike the probe in Narendra Dabholkar's murder case.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Pawar wrote in Hindi (which roughly translates to): "I am sure the Maharashtra Govt will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajputs case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process. I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkars murder case also under investigation by the #CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved."

मुझे आशा है, इस जांच के परिणाम डॉ. नरेंद्र दाभोलकर की हत्या की जांच जैसे न हो।

२०१४ में #CBI द्वारा शुरू की गई #drnarendradabholkar हत्या की जांच का अभी तक कोई हल नहीं निकल पाया है। — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2020

The NCP chief said he was sure that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will respect the Supreme Court's order upholding transfer of Patna Police's FIR in the case to the CBI. The NCP is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police initially started a probe and recorded statements of 56 people, including the late actor's sisters, actress Rhea Chakraborty and other film personalities.

After the actor's father, Krishna Kishore Singh lodged a separate complaint with Patna Police in connection with the actor's death, Rhea Chakraborty filed a plea seeking transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the apex court ruled that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation.