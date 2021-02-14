Horoscope for February 14 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Pisces should express their love today and Capricorn will find someone special at a very unusual place today

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

If you’re in a relationship, then today is a good day for you. Things between you and your partner are going to be smooth and both of you are going to be able to understand each other. If you’re single, then it’s best to take a step back from the love spectrum. Don’t go searching for someone to complete you, you complete yourself.

Taurus

Today is a day of love, and that’s what you’re going to feel from all angles. You might not have a romantic love interest today, but you’ll definitely feel the love radiating from your family and friends. It’s best to go out and enjoy with loved ones.

Cancer

Spending the day alone is something you might want to do, but your attractive personality will definitely not let you do that. Someone special is going to be attracted to you, and you know those flowers and chocolates you’ve been waiting for, they’re on the way!

Leo

You’re in a good place regarding your love life. Try not to mess things up by assuming the worst in people. Trust your partner and don’t be suspicious. Your partner loves you, and wouldn’t do anything to hurt you. It’s not healthy to make things up in your mind. Spend Valentine’s Day with your lover, and shower them with appreciation.

Virgo

You might end up changing your mind about a certain person today. It’s okay to see someone in a different light - because sometimes you might just end up seeing their true colours. You’ll find yourself attracted to someone that you never expected to be attracted to. Don’t worry, things happen - however, don’t act on it right away. Wait a few days and see if the feelings still last.

Libra

Today is the day where you could potentially meet up with someone who will peak your interest. Of course, it’s the day of love. What are you going to do next? Analyse your emotional stability and see if you’re ready to take on a relationship. If not, let it go - you can always find love later on.

Scorpio

Great opportunities regarding relationships are coming your way. If there’s someone you’ve had your eyes out for - then go ahead and tell them what you’re thinking. If you haven’t been able to connect with your partner, then today is the day you’re going to find yourself connecting with them after a long time. Make the most of this.

Sagittarius

Love yourself today, and only then will you be able to love others. Spend the day adorning yourself with something you’ve wanted for a while. In the evening, you might want to take some time out for your partner and maybe have a sweet candlelight dinner.

Capricorn

You’re going to find someone special at a very unusual place today. This could be on the streets, or at work. Someone who you might think is attracted towards you will show their face to you. This is the time for you to figure out if you want something serious or casual - make sure to let them know.

Aquarius

You’re not the sappy, cheesy, romantic kind - but today you’re going to feel a little different. People might be surprised by your romantic attitude and that’s a good thing. Show your partner how you really feel, cook them a meal, or write them a poem. It’s going to be highly appreciated.

Pisces

Passion is your best friend today. You’re going to feel like giving all your love to a certain someone and that is going to work out in your favour. Express your love to those you have feelings for and watch them come to you.