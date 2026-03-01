'Horrendous situation': Love Island star Laura Anderson shares update from Dubai after airport hit by drone attack, flights canceled amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi: Reality television personality Laura Anderson has shared an update from Dubai after several flights were canceled due to rising tensions in West Asia.



Anderson, who is currently in the city, informed her followers that she is safe despite the tense situation.



On Saturday evening, Laura took to her Instagram Story to speak about the situation around her. In her post, she described it as a "horrendous situation" and reassured her followers by writing, "Bonnie and I are fine."





The Love Island star's message came after several videos showing smoke over parts of Dubai's skyline began circulating online.



Laura is among many passengers currently stuck at Dubai International Airport following sudden flight cancellations. Many travelers have been left waiting for updates, unsure of when they will be able to fly back home. Videos that are now circulating on social media show crowded airport terminals, with passengers anxiously waiting for official announcements.



Earlier in the day, four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport, causing reported damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.



Emergency teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with relevant authorities, Al Jazeera said, citing Dubai Airports' media office.



The incident occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities. Iranian state media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks.

