HOT as hell! Malaika Arora turns head in sexy corset top, leather pants for dinner date, video inside

NEW DELHI: Actress-Malaika Arora has making news for her OTT-debut series 'Moving In With Malaika', which will give a detailed look into her peronal life. Amid her tight schedule, the B-Town fashionista was clicked out in Mumbai on Tuesday night, looking Oh-So HOT! Malaika is known to be a true B-Town fashionista and never fails to impress with her fashion diaries. Be it her gym look or her vacation pictures, she always turns to be an inspiration for her fans.

Malaika stole the spotlight after she stepped out in all-black outfit for the dinner outing. The actress looked HOT as hell in a black crop top she paired with leather pants. The diva styled her beautiful long tresses in soft curls and opted for heavy eye make-up. She paused and posed for the paparazzi before getting inside her car. Her sultry ensemble took the hotness quotient up by a notch.

As soon as paparazzi shared a video featuring Malaika from her last night outing, her fans thronged to the comment setion and flooded it with messages. They hailed her for maintaining her fitness at this age and never missing out on her workout regime.

Besides her fashion and lifestyle, Malaika is also in the news for her new 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcomong film 'An Action Hero'. Malaika will be seem reprising everygreen actress Zeenat Aman in the song, which shows her and Ayushmann Khurrana dancing to the disco beats.

Speaking of her OTT debut, 'Moving in With Malaika' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5. The show will be offering a glimpse into her life with some unfiltered conversations.

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. She was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son, Arhaan Khan. Buzz is that Arhaan will also star in her web show, however, nothing is confirmed as of now.