HOT! Kareena Kapoor sizzles in sexy neon monokini at Maldives beach with Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla: PHOTOS

NEW DELHI: B-Town diva and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently papped jetting out of Mumbai with her kids - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, and sister Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters headed to the Maldives and their Instagram account is filled with photos and stills from their vacation.

On Wednesday, the actress teased her fans as she shared a photo from her exotic vacation where she was seen with her son Jeh. While the actress exuded hotness in a black monokini and faced her back towards the camera, Jeh was spotted playing with a toy spade.



A day later, the actress once again dropped a fresh picture of herself, that also featured her sis Karisma. Bebo's close pal Natasha Poonawalla was also seen chilling out with the gals in the tropical island. Kareena’s face glowed pink with the tan she has got at the beach.

Natasha too took to Instagram and dropped a couple of photos where the girls are seen chilling and posing in the blue water. Kareena was seen in a stylish neon monokini. Karisma and Natasha looked equally glamorous in black and printed blue bikinis respectively. Take a look at their pictures below:

Speaking on the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which will release on April 14, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and also stars Naga Chaitanya.

Kareena is also set to make her Netflix debut with an untitled murder mystery series, based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel, 'The Devotion of Suspect X. The series will also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Streaming platform Netflix announced the film through a video of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay during a script reading session for the film led by the director.

Reports are there she has been approached for a project opposite Hrithik Roshan. While there is no official confirmation on the same A Bollywood Life report caimed that a renowned filmmaker approached the two for a project that will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The title of the film is 'Ulaj' and the film is under a very initial process.