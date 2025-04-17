New Delhi: Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have started shooting for an upcoming web series directed by the acclaimed Paatal Lok Season 1 co-director Prosit Roy in Delhi. The show is supposedly based on the infamous Ranga-Billa case, one of the most shocking and high-profile crimes in Delhi’s history.

Ranga And Billa Case

The case, which dates back to 1978, involved the brutal kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. The two children were abducted by Kuljeet Singh, known as Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, who initially intended to steal a car but later changed plans after finding the children inside. The case shook the entire nation and led to widespread public outrage. It also played a significant role in the development of stricter laws related to kidnapping and child safety.

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's Upcoming Series

The upcoming series aims to capture the details of the crime and its impact on the people of Delhi at the time and takes an investigative look into the case that followed the murders. The makers have not officially confirmed the storyline but sources suggest it closely follows these very real-life incidents.

A source close to the production shared, “The team has been researching the case in detail for months now. The show which has commenced shoot in the capital will focus on the events as they unfolded following the murder case. It’s being treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi. The shoot is currently on in various parts of the city.”