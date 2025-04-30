New Delhi: The number one Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly been finalised to play the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his next big venture titled 'King'. The buzz is high that SRK and Dippy are all set to recreate their magic on-screen like they did in their previous outings including latter's debut 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and more recently in 'Pathaan'.

According to Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand who will be directing the venture is currently busy with the pre-production work. The cast of King includes Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Looks like King will be Deepika Padukone's comeback project after her brief maternity hiatus post Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again in 2024.

King will also mark first collaboration of SRK with daughter Suhana in a film.