Hot Scoop: Disha Patani Sparks Global Music Collaboration Rumours with Karan Aujla And OneRepublic

New Delhi: The stunning star Disha Patani has sparked rumours of her global collaboration with singer Karan Aujla and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories to post a picture with the two, captioning it 'With the boys'. The snap sent fans into a frenzy, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration.

While details are scarce, the possibility of Disha teaming up with international music heavyweights Karan Aujla and OneRepublic has fans worldwide buzzing with excitement. A short audio clip teasing a new song, titled "Tell Me," has also surfaced, fueling speculation about the project.

This potential collaboration would mark a significant milestone, with OneRepublic, the band behind global hits like "Counting Stars" and "I Ain't Worried," collaborating with Indian artists for the first time. The fusion of Disha's undeniable charm, Karan's musical prowess, and OneRepublic's signature sound has fans eagerly anticipating the release.

On the work front, Disha was seen last in Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva - both films did well at the Box Office. She is currently filming for Welcome To The Jungle co-starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.