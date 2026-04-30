Hot Scoop: Is Pooja Hegde dating a Bollywood actor?

New Delhi: Pan India actress and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde is in news, and this time it is for her personal life. Rumour mills are abuzz with the hot new scoop about her dating life. It is being reported by several media portals that Pooja is currently in a relationship with actor Rohan Mehra.

The duo were recently papped in the city, after enjoying a dinner date together. Soon after their pictures and videos went viral, several fans speculated that the two are actually a couple. However, neither has confirmed anything yet about their dating status.

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Earlier, they were spotted together on a brunch date in Mumbai, further fuelling dating rumours.

Who is Rohan Mehra?

Rohan Mehra is son of late iconic Bollywood star Vinod Mehra. He made acting debut with the 2018 financial thriller film Baazaar opposite Radhika Apte with Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal role. He has featured in 420 IPC (2021), Kaala (2023), and Adbhut (2024) to name a few projects.

He was raised in Mombasa and went to the United Kingdom for his higher education. Before bagging Baazaar, Rohan also worked as an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

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Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects

South beauty Pooja Hegde has two big movies lined-up for release - Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay, the release of which has been delayed over CBFC certification row and romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (2026) alongside Varun Dhawan.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be releasing on June 5, 2026. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur along with Varun and Pooja in lead roles.

She is also working on action-comedy Sanki with Ahan Shetty and director Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil film titled Retro with Suriya.