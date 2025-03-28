New Delhi: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who delivered a blockbuster 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023 is back in news. The filmmaker's recent social media post, has got fans wondering what is he working on?

On his Instagram story, Siddharth posted a picture of a studio room, and this got everyone speculating what the producer is working on, hinting at the pre-production work on ‘The King’ with Shah Rukh Khan. However, nothing has been officially revealed.

Siddharth, meanwhile has his hands full with OTT project Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat hitting the screens on April 25, 2025.

'The King’ with SRK, will also star Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and reportedly the movie will go on the floors soon.