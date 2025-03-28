Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878700https://zeenews.india.com/people/hot-scoop-is-siddharth-anand-working-on-shah-rukh-khans-the-king-social-media-post-sparks-speculation-2878700.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SIDDHARTH ANAND

Hot Scoop: Is Siddharth Anand Working On Shah Rukh Khan's 'The King'? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation

Siddharth, meanwhile has his hands full with OTT project Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat hitting the screens.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Is Siddharth Anand Working On Shah Rukh Khan's 'The King'? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who delivered a blockbuster 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023 is back in news. The filmmaker's recent social media post, has got fans wondering what is he working on? 

On his Instagram story, Siddharth posted a picture of a studio room, and this got everyone speculating what the producer is working on, hinting at the pre-production work on ‘The King’ with Shah Rukh Khan. However, nothing has been officially revealed.

Siddharth, meanwhile has his hands full with OTT project Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat hitting the screens on April 25, 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

'The King’ with SRK, will also star Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and reportedly the movie will go on the floors soon. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK