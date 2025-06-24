Hot Scoop: Kiara Advani Set To Play Meena Kumari In Biopic? What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Ever since the announcement of the Meena Kumari biopic, several actresses have been vying to be a part of the ambitious project. The rights have been acquired by Sidharth P Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family. The film has been announced on a mammoth scale, generating significant buzz and anticipation.

Kiara Advani To Play Meena Kumari?

Sources close to the project have revealed that the makers have approached Kiara Advani to portray the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic.

The film’s director and creative team reportedly believe that Kiara is the perfect choice for the iconic role, given the emotional depth and grace it demands. They have already narrated the script to the actress, and while Kiara is said to have loved the narration, she is yet to give her final nod.

If she signs on, this could very well be the first film she begins shooting post-pregnancy — a detail that adds another layer of anticipation to the project.

With ‘War 2’, ‘Toxic’, and now possibly the Meena Kumari biopic in her lineup, Kiara's fans have all the reasons to be thrilled.

Another intriguing aspect is who will be cast opposite her as Kamal Amrohi, the legendary filmmaker and Meena Kumari’s former husband. The chemistry between the leads will be crucial in capturing the poignant intensity of their relationship.

Who do you think should play Kamal Amrohi opposite Kiara Advani?