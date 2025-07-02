Hot Scoop: Ranveer Singh Shoots At Mehboob Studio Amid Tight Security - Deets Inside!

New Delhi: Bollywood top gun Ranveer Singh has delivered some amazing films over the years. Now after almost a gap of 2 years, the audience is eagerly waiting to see what’s coming next from the superstar. In an interesting update, Ranveer was recently seen shooting at Mehboob Studio.

According to an independent industry source, "Massive security has been spotted at Mehboob Studio on the sets where Ranveer Singh is shooting for a project. Not many details about the project have been revealed yet, as everything is being kept under wraps until an official confirmation." While details about the project remain undisclosed, this update has certainly left us intrigued.

The actor appears to be working on something big at the prestigious studio. Ranveer Singh is currently busy with his upcoming film Dhurandhar, one of his most anticipated projects. It was also recently reported that the actor will be joining hands with Maddock Films for their expanding horror-comedy universe.

Earlier this year, the actor's turbaned look was leaked online and many speculated whether it is for the movie.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is being directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame. It reportedly has an ensemble of star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline. Although there has been no word on the official release date for 'Dhurandhar', the film is expected to premiere by the end of this year.