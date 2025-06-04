Hot Scoop: Tiger Shroff And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Join Forces For New Project

New Delhi: Bollywood’s action star Tiger Shroff is all set to team up with television star-turned-movie actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for an exciting upcoming project, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Tiger Shroff And Nimrit

Nimrit, who recently garnered widespread acclaim for her performance in Shaunki Sardar, is on cloud nine. The upcoming project with Tiger Shroff, known for his high-octane action and dance moves, promises to bring a unique energy to the screen.

According to a source close to the development, “After the success of Shaunki Sardar, Nimrit has been flooded with opportunities. This particular project stood out, and the team felt she would bring a new kind of chemistry opposite Tiger. She’s thrilled and extremely thankful for this phase of her career. Tiger and Nimrit are a fresh pair and that's one of the biggest attractions of this Project. It’s an exciting combination of mass appeal and freshness.”

While details of the project are currently under wraps, industry buzz suggests it could be a big-ticket entertainer packed with romance, and drama. The team is expected to make an official announcement soon.

About Nimrit's Debut Film

The actress made her debut with Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar opposite Guru Randhawa this year. The film also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill. Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film released in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

Prior to this, she was seen as a participant in popular reality TV shows including Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.