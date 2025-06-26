New Delhi: Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, a historical retelling of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva is made on a massive scale. With a production budget crossing Rs 250 crore, the film is among the most ambitious devotional dramas to emerge from Indian cinema in recent years.

About Kannappa

Bringing an ancient tale to a modern audience comes with both creative responsibility and logistical challenges. From recreating detailed period settings and designing large-scale action sequences to shooting across remote landscapes in India and New Zealand, every element of Kannappa has been designed to immerse the viewer in a world long past, but deeply revered.

The film’s high production value is also reflected in its technical team, elaborate costume design, extensive VFX, and soundscapes crafted for theatrical impact. The inclusion of renowned stars in key roles and cameos has added to the film’s grandeur, making it a project that blends scale with spiritual depth.

Kannappa Release

Kannappa is an upcoming Telugu mythological action drama film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role.

Supporting roles are played by Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo.

It is slated to release on June 27, 2025.