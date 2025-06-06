Housefull 2 Actress Shazahn Padamsee Marries Ashish Kanakia In Intimate Ceremony - SEE PICS

New Delhi: Actor Shazahn Padamsee, known for her screen presence in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Housefull 2, has officially begun a new chapter in her life. The actress tied the knot with entrepreneur Ashish Kanakia in a beautifully intimate ceremony in Mumbai on June 5.

Sharing glimpses of her big day on Instagram, Shazahn shared a series of breathtaking images from their wedding, writing, “This day. This feeling. Our forever.”

The photos radiate elegance and joy, with the couple looking ethereal in matching ivory outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

As soon as Shazahn shared the pictures, wishes poured in from fans and friends across the film industry. Actors Zareen Khan and Anusha Dandekar were among those who congratulated the newlyweds in the comments.

Actress Malvika Raaj Bagga also congratulated the couple, commenting, "Big Congratulations"

Take a look at the pictures:

The love story began through a mutual friend, blossomed into a relationship, and led to their engagement in November 2024.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their roka ceremony in January, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage. Shazahn took to Instagram sharing dreamy pictures captioning it with, "New beginnings 20.01.2025"

For those unfamiliar, Shazahn is the daughter of theatre legend and Padma Shri awardee Alyque Padamsee and singer-actress Sharon Prabhakar.

On the other hand, Ashish Kanakia is the CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and Director at Kanakia Group.

On professional front, Shazahn was last seen in the web series Hai Junoon, sharing screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The announcement of Shazahn and Ashish’s wedding was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and industry colleagues alike. Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and wishes, calling the couple “dreamy,” “graceful,” and “made for each other.” Many also praised the soft, classic aesthetics of their wedding looks.