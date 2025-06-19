Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918334https://zeenews.india.com/people/housefull-5-actor-dino-morea-arrives-at-ed-office-amid-mithi-river-desilting-case-investigation-2918334.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DINO MOREA

Housefull 5 Actor Dino Morea Arrives At ED Office Amid Mithi River Desilting Case Investigation

In the visuals, the 'Housefull 5' actor is seen entering the office of the ED on Thursday morning.

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Housefull 5 Actor Dino Morea Arrives At ED Office Amid Mithi River Desilting Case Investigation (Image: @ANI/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Dino Morea arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday following his alleged involvement in the Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. This development comes after the ED conducted extensive raids in connection with the case.

In the visuals, the 'Housefull 5' actor is seen entering the office of the ED on Thursday morning.

The actor's involvement in the investigation stems from his alleged association with contractors and officials suspected of embezzling public funds meant for flood prevention and drainage maintenance in Mumbai.

The Mithi River desilting project, initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies after the disastrous 2005 floods, aimed to ensure better flood management by clearing debris and maintaining the riverbed.

However, the recent audits and investigations have raised concerns over inflated bills, fake work logs, and the diversion of funds.

Watch The Video Below: 

On June 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at fifteen locations across Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence.

These raids targeted individuals and organisations linked to the contractors and officials suspected of fraudulent activities related to the desilting work.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with the ED seeking to trace the proceeds of alleged financial misconduct.

The Mithi River, one of Mumbai's critical drainage arteries, garnered nationwide attention following the 2005 floods, which highlighted the urgent need for effective flood prevention measures.

Since then, multiple desilting operations have been carried out by civic agencies to prevent future flooding. However, investigations have unearthed discrepancies in the reported versus actual desilting work, sparking suspicions of widespread corruption in the management of the project's funds.

In addition to Morea, his brother was also questioned by the ED about the case.

The investigation follows earlier probes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), both of which had flagged possible financial misconduct linked to the desilting operations.

The ED's involvement comes after these reports, with the agency registering a money laundering case to investigate the illegal diversion of public funds.

The Enforcement Directorate suspects that a network of contractors and middlemen may have been submitting false work completion reports to siphon off funds intended for vital infrastructure work. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK