Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Sells 25,429 Tickets, Collects Rs 3.88 Crore For Day 1 – Will Akshay Kumar Break His Own Records?

New Delhi: As the release date of one of the most anticipated films, Housefull 5, draws near, the movie is already creating a buzz at the box office by collecting Rs 3.88 crore through advance booking.

The Tanu Mansukhani directorial is all set for release this Friday, June 6. Advance booking started on June 1, and the numbers indicate that the fifth installment of the comedy franchise is poised to break records.

The star-studded movie features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, and many more.

According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has already sold 25,429 tickets, five days ahead of its release date, collecting Rs 90.88 lakh across India. Its collection in Hindi stands at Rs 36,41,246.75, and the numbers are expected to increase as the release day approaches. With blocked seats included, the film has already raked in Rs 3.88 crore.

In a unique move, the makers have revealed that the movie will be released with two climaxes- each version offering a different ending. Audiences can choose between Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, making this the first time in Indian cinema that a film will release with dual climaxes.

So far, 14,666 tickets have been sold for one version and about 9,960 for the other.

The film will face a major box office clash with Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated Tamil action film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, which releases a day earlier on June 5.

The buzz around Housefull 5 is positive, with industry insiders predicting it could surpass the first-day earnings of Akshay Kumar’s previous hits like Gold (2018, Rs 25.25 crore) and Mission Mangal (2019, Rs 29.16 crore).

However, its success will largely depend on how pre-sales perform in the next few days. It also has the potential to become one of Akshay Kumar’s biggest overseas openers and could mark his first ₹30 crore opening day in India. One of the biggest releases this year, the movie will hit 500 screens across the country.

The Housefull franchise began in 2010, followed by sequels in 2012, 2016, and 2019.

Before this, Akshay Kumar was seen in Kesari Veer Chapter 2 and Sky Force.