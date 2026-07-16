/'How arduously you prepare': Anne Hathaway on reuniting with filmmaker Christopher Nolan after 12 years for 'The Odyssey'

Washington DC: Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway has opened up about reuniting with filmmaker Christopher Nolan for 'The Odyssey', describing the experience as a "homecoming" 12 years after they last worked together on the acclaimed sci-fi drama 'Interstellar', according to People.
Speaking alongside Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Hathaway reflected on collaborating with the filmmaker for the third time after 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) and 'Interstellar' (2014).
Looking back on the reunion, Hathaway said while much had changed over the years, Nolan himself remained remarkably consistent.
"One of my things that I was so happy to discover is that Chris is a remarkably consistent human being," Hathaway said. "You've made so many incredible movies all in different genres, but your approach to it, your respect to the crew, how arduously you prepare and think about everything, that's all there."
The actor, however, admitted that the biggest change was in herself.
"I think I was different," Hathaway said. "I think that I got to make two movies with you when I was kind of still in the early stage of my career. We made them pretty quickly and then for 12 years, you were in 'Dunkirk'," she joked while gesturing toward Nolan. "And places like that," according to People.
Hathaway portrayed Catwoman opposite Christian Bale in 'The Dark Knight Rises' before starring as Dr. Amelia Brand alongside Matthew McConaughey in 'Interstellar'. Since then, Nolan has directed 'Dunkirk', 'Tenet' and the Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer'.
The long gap between collaborations, Hathaway said, made her appreciate Nolan's filmmaking process even more, according to People.
"So funny enough, my longing to be back on one of Chris' sets really fueled my passion as Penelope because I've been on amazing sets," she said. "I've had wonderful experiences. Chris is one of one."
Describing her return to Nolan's set, Hathaway added, "There's just nothing else like this. It does feel a bit like a homecoming because you're just at the apex of what it is that you do. I've never encountered anything higher than this."
Nolan said he was equally delighted to reunite with Hathaway.
"This is the third time we've worked together," the filmmaker said. "I'm just thrilled that these guys all agreed to come on board. We had an incredible experience, put them all through it, but they rose to it magnificently," according to People.
Hathaway also recalled her reaction when Nolan first revealed that his next project would be an adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey', saying she was overwhelmed because of her long-standing love for Greek mythology.
"When Chris told me that we were doing 'The Odyssey', I actually had to stand up, walk around for a second and said, 'I'm going to need a second,'" Hathaway recalled. "I didn't know that that was what the project was going to be."
In the epic film, Hathaway stars as Penelope opposite Matt Damon's Odysseus. She said she and Nolan spent considerable time discussing the emotional foundation of the legendary couple's relationship.
"They actually had a love match, which is just about the rarest thing in this world and that world," Hathaway said. "Their dream was to be together as a family."
To prepare for the role, Hathaway imagined Penelope as "somebody who was completely in possession of her heart," explaining that the character simply wanted "her person to come home."
"She just missed her person, how much she wanted to be herself fully in front of someone again," Hathaway said. "That was kind of the alchemy behind all of it."
The actor also praised the scale and dedication of the film's production, crediting costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and the entire crew for creating an exceptional working environment.
"This crew was so big and everybody was so excellent," Hathaway said. "It was such a joy to be a part of a chain that was that strong and that's what you wanted to do every day. You wanted to just go be a part of it, be the link that held and enjoy that feeling."
She added with a laugh, "And then rest on the weekend," according to People.
'The Odyssey', directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus and Zendaya as Athena. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.
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