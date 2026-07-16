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  • /'How arduously you prepare': Anne Hathaway on reuniting with filmmaker Christopher Nolan after 12 years for 'The Odyssey'

'How arduously you prepare': Anne Hathaway on reuniting with filmmaker Christopher Nolan after 12 years for 'The Odyssey'

Anne Hathaway has worked with filmmaker Christopher Nolan about 12 years ago. She reflected upon collaborating with the filmmaker for the third time after 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) and 'Interstellar' (2014). 

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
'How arduously you prepare': Anne Hathaway on reuniting with filmmaker Christopher Nolan after 12 years for 'The Odyssey'
Image Credit: Instagram

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