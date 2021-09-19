'How are you so sexy baba' Arjun Kapoor asks Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff calls latter ‘beast’

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh's latest Ask Me Anything session on Instagram was a star-studded affair. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone dropped in questions and remarks for the ‘Simmba’ actor.

Arjun Kapoor asked Ranveer, “How are you so sexy baba,” to which he responded, “Aap Ki Training @arjunkapoor,” with a kiss emoji. Arjun and Ranveer are famous for their bromance. The two share a great camaraderie and dotingly call each other ‘baba’. Arjun and Ranveer had starred in the 2014 film ‘Gunday’ together along with Priyanka Chopra, where they first bonded.

‘Heropanti’ actor Tiger Shroff had called Ranveer ‘Beaasttt’ along with a fire and heart emoji. Responding to it in his classic manner, Ranveer took the compliment by teasing Tiger for his phenomenally healthy physique. “Sunday subah squats maare jaayenge … Tiger Bhai ki shaan mein @tigerjackieshroff (Squats shall be done on Sunday morning in brother Tiger’s honour)”.

However, Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone had to interrupt his AMA session to ask him when he was coming home. To which the ‘Padmaavat’ actor responded in his classic flamboyant manner. “Khana garam kar lo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hoon,” along with a kiss emoji.

That’s not all, when someone asked Ranveer, “One word for your wifey” the exuberant actor responded “Queen” - melting the hearts of all DeepVeer fans.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Kabir Khan ‘83’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.