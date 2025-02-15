How Casting Director Girdhar Swami Got Harshvardhan Rane Onboard For 'Sanam Teri Kasam' – READ

New Delhi: With the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam winning hearts once again, its enduring impact is undeniable. As audiences relive the love story, it's the perfect moment to revisit the casting decision that played a pivotal role in shaping Harshvardhan Rane’s Bollywood journey—a decision driven by the sharp instincts of casting director Girdhar Swami.

A Mumbai-based industry Veteran Casting Director, Swami made his debut with '3 Idiots' and has since worked on over 75 films, including 'Andhadhun', 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Wazir', and 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'. Known for his knack for discovering fresh talent—introducing actors like Shraddha Das and Gurdeep Kohli—Swami saw something special in Rane, even when he arrived four months late for auditions.

Speaking about his decision, Swami shared, "Casting is more than just filling a role; it’s about understanding the soul of the story. When I saw Harshvardhan, I knew he had the depth and intensity to bring Inder to life."

His instincts proved spot on, as Rane’s heartfelt portrayal of Inder turned 'Sanam Teri Kasam' into a cult favorite, cementing his place in Bollywood. Now, with the film’s re-release receiving immense love, it’s clear that Swami’s casting vision was ahead of its time.

With years of experience working alongside top filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani and Sriram Raghavan, Swami continues to shape careers and redefine the art of casting.

As fans celebrate Sanam Teri Kasam’s grand return to the big screen, one thing remains certain, Girdhar Swami’s belief in Harshvardhan Rane was a defining moment for both the actor’s career and the film’s legacy.

For the unversed, Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, was originally released in 2016 and is now making waves at the box office, tripling its original earnings.

Following its massive success, several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham among others have extended their congratulations on the film’s chartbuster re-release.